Strike at St Mungo’s for conditions and homeless service

Around 500 workers at the St Mungo’s homelessness charity began a three-day strike on Monday over attempts to push through worse terms and conditions.

The Unite union members walked out at sites across London, the south east and south west of England.

Unite regional officer Tabusam Ahmed said, “St Mungo’s workers have tried their utmost to arrive at a reasonable settlement with their employer and have been rejected at every turn.

“The safety of clients is their number one priority and they are striking with very heavy hearts, but believe it is the only way to defend the future of services.”

In London, workers picketed local sites and then held a rally outside St Mungo’s headquarters.

Ken Fish, a Unite regional official in Bristol, said, “We’re seeing a deskilling of the service where we are losing project workers and putting junior workers in those conditions.

“This is having a negative impact on the staff and a negative impact on the clients. This is an attack on the most vulnerable people within the Bristol city area.

“And we need to be sending a very clear message to St Mungo’s CEO and anyone on the board—enough is enough.

“We will not accept a race to the bottom and it needs to stop now.”