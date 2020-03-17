Reports round-up - climate strike, Ferry and Tube action and more

School climate strikers walked out on Friday last week in Sheffield. It was the latest in a series of school student walkouts demanding that the government take more action on climate change.

In most areas climate strikes were cancelled due to the coronavirus emergency.

Ferry workers keep up battle for justice

Workers on the Woolwich Ferry in south east London struck over pay and working conditions on Friday of last week.

It was part of a long-running dispute by Unite union members, who plan two further 24-hour walkouts on 27 March and 6 April.

Transport for London is due to take over the service “by the end of the year” from subcontractor Briggs Marine.

But workers aren’t waiting for that to improve conditions.

Strikes scheduled on London’s Tube

Aslef rail union members on London Underground have voted overwhelmingly for strikes.

On a 75 percent turnout workers voted 95 percent for strikes.

RMT union members are balloting over the same issues, with their vote closing on 31 March.

If both unions struck it would involve a walkout of over 10,000 workers, paralysing the capital.

Greenwich strikes as council reneges

About 120 housing repair workers at Greenwich council in south east London plan a strike for two days later this month. It comes after bosses reneged on a settlement over a new pay structure.

Last October the Unite union called off industrial action after a deal was made with the Royal Borough of Greenwich for carpenters, electricians and plumbers.

But Unite says council bosses have failed to implement the new pay structure. As a result, there will be two 24-hour strikes on Monday 23 and Tuesday 24 March.

Highway robbery sees Newham ballot

Workers at Newham council in east London are balloting for strikes over the failure to pay highway maintenance staff the rate for the job.

Unite union members were to begin voting on Friday this week with the ballot closing on 3 April. The union estimates some individuals have lost £8,000 a year.

Solidarity call for PCS exec member

The PCS union is continuing a campaign against the victimisation of leading rep Paul Williams.

Bosses at the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency have threatened Paul, a member of the PCS’s national executive committee, with compulsory redundancy.