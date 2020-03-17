Even in the coronavirus crisis, we’ll keep up the fight

When there is a social and economic crisis, socialists call for mass collective action. We say take to the streets, gather in meetings and hold rallies.

The coronavirus crisis makes much of that impossible. But we still have to find ways to act together, and to put forward arguments for resistance.

Those who are at work will need to use every method to organise to defend their interests and fight for our wider class’s demands.

We hope you will continue to read Socialist Worker in its printed form and online.

Now more than ever we need to skewer the Tories’ failures, bring news of resistance and link the crisis to the way capitalism operates.

Our website and our social media have always been important. They are even more vital now.

Please share that content with others. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter and sign up for Breakfast in Red—our morning email.

The Socialist Workers Party (SWP) won’t hold meetings in the usual way. But there will be online meetings for people to watch at the SWP’s Facebook page. There are videos to watch at swpTvUK on YouTube.

The empty streets and other restrictions mean we will sell far fewer copies of Socialist Worker. If you can, please donate to make sure that we come through this crisis.

The socialist voice will not be silenced, and we will find new ways to be together in solidarity and for change.