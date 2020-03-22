The ‘national interest’ is not the interest of workers

Meanwhile the Labour Party has shied away from tearing the Tories down for putting the lives of ordinary people at risk to protect the interests of the rich.

Under the pressure of a society in crisis, Labour has chosen to play the role of loyal opposition.

It hopes to prove it has the “national interest” at heart—and to hint that maybe that national interest would be better served by a Labour government instead.A “responsible” Labour MP might decide that now isn’t the time to bring down a Tory government. They might even think that it’s time to join it.

The New Statesman website reported that some Labour MPs are dreaming of a national government, joining the Tories as the junior partner of a coalition.Yet the national interest boils down to giving the rich what they want.

The rest of us, who don’t share those interests, are made to suffer. The financial crisis is a good example. In the name of the national interest, Labour and Tory governments gave billions to the bankers and austerity to the rest of us.

It was a solution for the rich, and a punishment for working class people. And the Tories want to take the same approach when it comes to the coronavirus outbreak For most people, a solution to the coronavirus is one that focuses on protecting everyone’s health and making sure no one goes without.

For the Tories and the rich, the solution is about making sure their system can survive.