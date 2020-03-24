Reports round up: Protest stunt outside Downing Street over coronavirus

The Pause the System group staged a protest outside Downing Street last week to demand action on coronavirus

Delivery drivers could walk out

DHL delivery workers are gearing up for a series of strikes over pay and working conditions.

Unite union members in the North West of England and the West Midlands are set to strike on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week. The DHL drivers work at Jaguar Land Rover factories. They are based in Ellesmere Port, Evans Road and Halewood in the North West and Tyrefort, Midpoint and Hams Hall in the West Midlands.

Charity action off over corona crisis

Workers at rehabilitation charity We Are With You—formerly Addaction—have put further industrial action on hold until after the coronavirus crisis.

Unison union members in Wigan and Leigh have been fighting to get NHS pay and terms and conditions.

They were outsourced from the NHS to the charity, which runs the alcohol and drug rehabilitation service on a contract to the Labour-run council.

Lewisham hospital workers not paid

Support workers at Lewisham hospital in south east London still haven’t been given unpaid wages by subcontractor ISS.

The cleaning and catering workers held an unofficial walkout and lunchtime protest at earlier this month.

Some of the GMB union members weren’t paid the full amount they were owed at the end of February.

They walked out after they saw that the company still hadn’t coughed up by the time of their next pay cheque.

Tube unions agree four-year pay deal

Unions and Transport for London bosses have agreed a four-year pay deal for Tube workers. The RMT union was balloting for strikes by around 10,000 workers on the London Underground.

Details of the deal were unavailable as Socialist Worker went to press on Tuesday. Issues around working conditions remain unresolved.

Millions wasted liquidating airline

A new report has revealed that the Tory government spent at least £156 million on the collapse of travel firm Thomas Cook last September.