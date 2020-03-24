Bosses are rocked by the ‘brutal change of attitude’ among workers

The revolt against being herded into unsafe workplaces has worried big business.

Patrick Martin, head of the Medef bosses’ organisation, said, “There has been an extremely brutal change in the attitude of employees in all sectors of activity”.

One walkout that was particuarly welcome came at the Dassault Aviation factory in Argenteuil. This makes fighter jets for the military.

Anthony De Castro, the CGT union representative at the factory, said, “No masks were provided to employees, nor gel. Six to seven employees were sick last Monday and the following day this figure rose to 13.