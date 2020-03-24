International Round Up: First coronavirus cases detected in Gaza strip

The separation wall (Pic: MissyKel/flickr )
The first two cases of coronavirus were detected in the Gaza Strip on Sunday of last week.
Two people have been put in quarantine.
Siege conditions enforced by Israel may have slowed the virus’s spread to the Palestinian territory.
But they also mean an outbreak there—where some 2 million people are trapped—could be devastating.
In the West Bank, where there are some 57 confirmed cases, the Palestinian Authority has imposed a lockdown.
But this doesn’t apply to the 800,000 Israeli settlers living there, who can travel freely to and from Israel where there are some 1,238 confirmed cases.
South America
At least 23 people were killed after prisoners in Colombia rioted over unsanitary conditions and the threat of a coronavirus outbreak.
Inmates at prisons across the country protested against overcrowding and poor health services.
Anxious relatives outside the La Modelo prison said they heard gunshots after security services arrived. Some 83 inmates there were reported injured.
People in Brazil have protested over far right president Jair Bolsonaro’s response to the coronavirus crisis.
People lean out of their widows every night to bang pots and pans.