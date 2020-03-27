What to watch and listen to when you're on lockdown

You’ve been stuck in the house for over a week. Home working isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. You’ve run out of excuses to go to the shops. And you’ve already had your state sanctioned daily exercise.

Socialist Worker culture page is here to help.

Why not watch a documentary? The BBC iplayer is a treasure trove of those—and it’s got some hidden old gems from decades past.

Heart of the Angel follows 48 hours in the life of those working in London’s Angel tube station in 1989. Or for more past city life We Live by the River, first shown in 1955, follows two boys from south east London on a day out around the post-war city.

If that’s a bit London-centric there’s also The Colony, a 1964 film about the lives of migrant workers from the Caribbean living in Birmingham.

Waiting for Work shows the lives of unemployed people in 1960s Hartlepool. And 1959’s Morning in the Streets is simply “an impression of life and opinion in the back streets of a northern city in the morning”—Liverpool.

For contemporary documentaries, there’s also One Day in Gaza. It’s a documentary about Israel’s May 2018 massacre of Palestinian protesters that claims to look at “both sides.”

Leo—Becoming a Trans Man follows a 15 year old as he transitions gender. And Alt-Right—Age of Rage is an exposure of the far right in the US, culminating in Charlottesville.

If you pay for Netflix, there are some decent looking documentaries there too. One of them, The Edge of Democracy, follows the fall of Brazil’s former presidents Lula and Dilma Rousseff, and the rise of far right Jair Bolsonaro.

Dramas

But there are plenty of films and dramas you might not have seen as well. After the huge success of director Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite in cinemas this year, many people discovered his sci-fi action film Snowpiercer.

An entire class society is contained within one perpetually-moving train after a climate change disaster wiped out the rest of humanity.

A group of lower class citizens from the back of the train fight to get to the front and spread the wealth around.

Or there’s Blindspotting, a dark comedy drama about a man trying to make it through his last three days of probation when he witnesses a police shooting.

If it’s not film you want, plenty of bands and performers are offering free online gigs.

The Royal Opera House is streaming free operas and ballets from its YouTube and Facebook pages every Friday from 7pm. And the National Theatre will stream plays from its YouTube channel every Thursday, also from 7pm.

Socialist Worker will try to keep producing a culture page throughout the coronavirus outbreak. We’ll do our best to keep reviewing new stuff—books, music, TV.

But some weeks we might just enjoy digging through what’s available and telling you what we’ve found.