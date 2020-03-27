Fun night of poetry direct to your living room with Hollie McNish

Poet and spoken word artist Hollie McNish has had to postpone her spring tour. Luckily, she is performing three gigs from her living room.

It’s a perfect chance to get to know or revisit her work.

The shows will weave old material with new poems, including extracts from her forthcoming book Slug, out in February next year.

She’s also performing her support acts’ poems—and “drinking their wine”. McNish’s first gig featured pieces from Vanessa Kisuule and started with her poem Not Worth Shaving Your Arsehole For.

It’s a good opener for a fun hour.

If you’re already a fan, you’ll be pleased to see McNish performing old favourites on sexuality and motherhood.

Stand-outs in the first gig included Bricks, a reflection on a conversation with her grandma on sexual pleasure and how “sexiness is explained the same way day after day after day.”

And in a time when it might be challenging to explain the news to kids, McNish shares her own experience of talking to her daughter about David Cameron’s “pig incident”.

McNish reflects common feelings about the world as it stands currently, lamenting restrictions on hugging our friends and long train journeys.

Her shorter poems are sprinkled throughout.

Shoulders celebrates McNish’s love for her favourite body part.

It’s a reminder of how important it is to celebrate the parts of ourselves that we really like.

McNish shines in her delivery. Her chatty, straightforward, often hilarious style will light up your living room. And you’ve got full permission from the performer to wear what you want—“fancy, pyjamas or nude”.

On Facebook Live at holliepoetry, Thursday 2 April from 9pm. On Instagram Live @holliepoetry, Thursday 9 April from 9pm