Strikes and repression spread across the African continent

Nurses and doctors in Zimbabwe in southern Africa began a strike last week to protest against the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association spokesperson Tapiwa Zvakada said doctors won’t resume work until the government provides them proper protective gear they need while treating patients.

“There is a difference between heroism and committing suicide,” said Zvakada. “Let PPEs be available first and then we will be able to offer our services and help our patients.”

Nurses in the public hospitals who have also joined the strike said the health ministry have not responded to previous requests for PPE

The Zimbabwe Professional Nurses Union said in a statement, “It seems our concern is not getting the urgency it deserves. So in that regard all nurses are withdrawing their services with immediate effect until there is genuine action taken by the employer.”

The present emergency has accelerated longer term issues.

Five months ago, during a previous strike, senior doctors described the situation at the country’s hospitals as a “silent genocide.”

They said doctors are forced to work without basics such as bandages, gloves, and syringes.