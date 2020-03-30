Poor quality food sent to children on free meals

There was fury last week over the poor quality of food being sent to some children who receive free school meals.

Bristol primary school head teacher Peter Overton tweeted a picture of what was being sent to children from his school.

It included a loaf of bread, a packet of low-quality butter, crisps, cheese, snacks and fruit—and was supposed to last a week.

Overton described the package as “shameful” adding that the school paid £11 to a contractor for each one.

It’s a disgrace that poor children are being given such meagre supplies. But some are receiving nothing at all.

One parent in Leeds told Socialist Worker their son usually receives free school meals but had received nothing since schools closed.

The council there says it is delivering packed lunches to children whose parents have registered to receive them.“I haven’t heard anything,” said the parent. “If you had to register for it, surely they would have told everyone?” And an NEU union member in London said the system for ensuring children are fed is in “chaos”.

The government claimed children on free school meals would receive food or vouchers when schools closed. It claimed to be looking out for the most vulnerable.

But once again, the claims don’t quite match the reality.