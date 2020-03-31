Letters—Crisis shows how education can be organised differently 

As a teacher, socialist and trade unionist I met the cancellation of Sats, GCSEs and A Levels with mixed feelings. I have genuine sympathy for children who have been preparing long and hard for their tests and exams.

But the dirty little secret of our education system is that exams are fundamentally flawed.

If baseline testing for four year olds is reintroduced, the government will spend millions on a test which will fairly accurately tell us what month a child was born in.

The intensive training of students that some schools use for Sats and the more humane approach used by others means the data is unreliable.

A relentless focus on final exams tends to disadvantage working class students and students from ethnic minorities.

Judging schools on test data has narrowed the range of subjects in some schools. And focusing on grades has contributed to a growing mental health crisis among young people.

Students are turned into raw material for data collection at the cost of a broader and wider education.

The government is still finalising what it intends to do regarding students’ final results. As teachers we are well placed to know what they are capable of at this point in their lives.

As long as teachers and support staff allow the Department for Education and Ofsted to set the agenda we will continue to do our students a disservice.

As I was writing this, a friend on Facebook asked whether after all this is over we want to go back to the way we were before.

We must organise for something far better.

Kieran Picken

Teacher and District Secretary Derby NEU (personal capacity)