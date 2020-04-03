My Left Nut—a teen comedy drama that’s not just a load of balls

My Left Nut is a three-part drama about an ordinary 15 year old whose life is rocked by a growing problem.

As his testicle swells, so too does his stress. What begins as an embarrassment soon appears life threatening.

Don’t jump to any conclusions just yet.

My Left Nut is one of a new generation of teen comedies that avoid the lazy toilet humour or sexism of predecessors like the Inbetweeners.

For a comedy with a plot about genitals there are few actual penis jokes.

And even they don’t rely on crass offensiveness or gross-out humour.

Instead the show gently pokes fun at the anxieties and absurdities of growing up—and the mistakes and unfairnesses too.

Mick is never the butt of the joke. It all comes from a place of sympathy and understanding. And in that sense it’s much more real.

There are some of the usual character types found in most teen comedies. But they’re more rounded and human than in most. My Left Nut is sensitive but mostly not sentimental. Sincere but not po-faced.

If there’s one small complaint, it’s that some of Mick’s problems resolve themselves a little too quickly, a little too smoothly. All except for the big one, that is.