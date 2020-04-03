Socialist Worker
Andy Warhol and Aubrey Beardsley online

Issue No. 2699
Many of Warhol’s famous works, such as Marilyn, are on display (Pic: Flickr/Allie_Caulfield)

Socialist Worker reviewed Tate Modern’s new Andy Warhol exhibition not long before the coronavirus outbreak forced the gallery to close.

Now the exhibition is available on the Tate’s website as a video tour.

It’s also on the Tate’s YouTube channel from Monday 6 April.

Gregor Muir, Director of Tate’s Collection of International Art, and Fiontan Moran, Assistant Curator, share behind-the-scenes insights into the exhibition.

The Tate also promises a wealth of related articles, videos and podcasts—including a tutorial on how to recreate some of Warhol’s printing methods and techniques.

A similar tour of an exhibition of the work of author and illustrator Aubrey Beardsley will be available from Monday of next week.

Also available across Tate’s YouTube channel is a huge range of artist interviews as well as recordings of past talks and events.

And the Tate also offers a range of free art activities, quizzes, films and educational resources for children at home.

Children can learn about weaving like Anni Albers or collaging like Henri Matisse at tate.org.uk/kids.

Educational resources to help while children are off school are also available.

They include lesson plans from exploring animals in art to learning about gender and the body.

Article information
Reviews
Fri 3 Apr 2020, 16:00 BST
Issue No. 2699
