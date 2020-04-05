Coronavirus crisis - put workers in charge and end the chaos of capitalism

For workers to run society would require a socialist revolution.

Democratic

In revolutionary upheavals throughout the 20th century, workers have formed their own democratic bodies in opposition to the capitalist state.

This was the case in Russia in 1917, Spain in 1936, Hungary in 1956, Iran in 1979 and Poland in 1980-81. In these revolutions, workers’ councils began to act as an alternative organ of political power and to organise society democratically.

We are often told we can’t have workers in charge because we need “experts”.

But a socialist society would still have brain surgeons and scientists working on cures for diseases.

The difference is that workers’ councils could collectively decide to properly resource but also to control and direct these experts so that their work better met people’s needs.

The idea of workers seizing power often seems remote.

But before the coronavirus crisis, a wave of revolt over austerity, neoliberalism and corruption was taking place across the world.

Organised workers were often an important part of the struggle. And people had begun experimenting with new forms of democracy.

Yellow Vests in France organised popular assembles and “Assemblies of Assemblies” of local delegates.

Sudan saw occupations of squares where revolutionary committees organised food distribution, refuse collection and defence against the police. These gave a glimpse of how ordinary people can take charge.

Coronavirus shows how capitalism cannot meet people’s basic needs.

Socialists have to fan the flames of revolt and to win a society run by working class people.