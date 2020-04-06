Bosses ‘shout down’ safety concerns

Distribution workers at a Marks and Spencer warehouse in Swindon have staged three walkouts over health and safety.

Around 80 GMB union members walked out on Thursday of last week from the DHL-run site under health and safety legislation.

They had previously struck on 24 and 26 March.

Andy Newman, GMB branch secretary, said workers are “extremely frightened” after bosses “shouted down” attempts to raise health and safety concerns.

“GMB shop stewards challenged managers about the impossibility of maintaining a two metre distance, the lack of hand sanitiser and personal protective equipment,” he said.

“One DHL manager agreed if staff didn’t feel safe they could leave the site—this led to a walkout.

“But now DHL are saying that they will not pay staff who don’t turn up for work, even though the staff don’t feel safe.”

The GMB is now demanding that Marks and Spencer bosses make sure the subcontractor observes social distancing.

It has gone to the Acas conciliation service with its demands.

More workers’ action can force bosses to take safety seriously.