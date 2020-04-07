Tories and their backers are in the money thanks to virus

Jacob Rees-Mogg—remember him?—will be cashing in on the coronavirus crisis. The Tory toff owns at least 15 percent of Somerset Capital Management.

It is bragging that coronavirus gives investors a golden opportunity to make money.

It is investing in businesses that have been hit by the crisis but are expected to bounce back. And it says investors can increase their investments by 500 percent.

Rees-Mogg is thought to have bagged £1 million of last year’s £19.5 million profits. He’s reportedly worth more than £100 million.

Boss Mark Asquith said, “History has shown us that super normal returns can be made during this type of environment.”

He said some firms had lost around 50 percent of their value due to coronavirus.

“Market dislocations of this magnitude happen rarely, perhaps once or twice in a generation, and have historically provided excellent entry points for investors,” he drooled.

The firm is managed in part via Singapore, a tax haven.

Oliver Crawley from SCM conceded that, “The human cost of the virus is devastating.” He added, “But our job as investment managers is to carefully invest our clients’ savings and pensions for their long-term security.”

Tory mate grabs contract

As the Tories say they are protecting ordinary people from coronavirus, they are coincidentally also helping their backers to get richer.

The government has appointed a giant haulage firm, Clipper Logistics, to manage a new supply channel to get personal protective equipment to the NHS.

It just so happens to have financial links to the Tories.

Executive chair Steven Parkin is a top Tory donor who gave nearly £1 million to the party in recent years.

His most recent donation of £25,000 was made on 12 December last year.

He also goes along to Conservative Party Leaders Group meals, where he has fancy dinners with high-ups in the party.

Perhaps at least the Tories are promoting a firm that’s looking after its workers?

Unfortunately not. Some Clipper Logistics warehouse workers complain they have been “crammed into corridors” and have had to wait “weeks” for protection such as hand sanitiser.