‘Business as usual’ is killing workers

Ministers say that a “small minority of people” are putting our lives at risk. That’s true—they sit in the Tory cabinet, on the boards of corporations, and are at the top of society.

Their determination to return to “business as usual” is sacrificing working class people’s lives for the profit system.

If you’re working class you are more likely to have poorer health and be in insecure work or overcrowded housing. You’re more likely to fall ill and die, especially during times of crisis.

Black and Asian people and migrants are more likely to be in lower paid jobs and face all the malign effects of racism.

All workers in non-essential industries should already have been told to stay at home on full pay. And those who are essential to the running of society should have full protection.

Instead, the warped priorities of capitalist exploitation and oppression cost lives.