Heaven to a Tortured Mind is a genre-crossing album to get lost in

This is Yves Tumor’s fourthfull-length release, and it’s as elusive and mysterious as ever.

Heaven To A Tortured Mind is a heady mix of psychedelic rock, soul, contemporary pop and the experimental.

It’s an alternative realm far away to escape to temporarily.

From the funk-infused opener Gospel For A New Century, to the sun-drenched reverb of lo-fi guitars on Kerosene. The concoction of chaotic instrumentation on Dream Palette to dreamlike soundscapes made up of scattered lyrics, synths and distortion inFolie Imposee.

It’s another dimension of varying moods and intrigue, and an exploration of desire, a theme which is laced throughout the record.

Tumor delves into human sexuality on Identity Trade. It’s a track full of fluid rhythmic blended expression, matching Tumor’s gender non-conforming style and non-binary identity.

Tumor doesn’t fear confrontation. The track Hasdallen Lights is littered with questions—“What are you running from?”, “Tell me what do you crave?” and, “How do you feel?”

It demands that we confront our own thoughts, creating a dialogue between us and the listener.

Heaven To A Tortured Mind is very much open for interpretation, imbued with a free-spiritedness and embodying all that is transcendent.

It’s a record which deserves to be played on repeat.

Book Club at Salon London

Salon London, an organiser of cultural events, is streaming live “book club” Q&As every Sunday with authors throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

Sunday of next week will feature bestselling author and historian Hallie Rubenhold.

She’s the author of The Five: The Untold Lives of The Women Killed by Jack the Ripper. Salon says her book “reclaims the five women who became the Ripper’s victims”.

Until now, says Salon, they “had never been given a voice of their own and, worse, had been disregarded by society for over 130 years”.

The following Sunday, 5 May, will feature Robert Elliott Smith, author of Rage Inside the Machine. It explores questions about bias and inequality in algorithms and the interests of those who programme them.

“Why are algorithms prejudiced?” it asks. “Is it a product of a hidden, bigoted, politically-activist programmer cabal?

“Is it that big data analytics are simply revealing the ugly truths about ourselves and our society? Or, could it just be something inherent in algorithms themselves?”

Both events will feature a short conversation with Salon London’s Helen Bagnall, before opening up to online questions.

Numbers are limited and access is £5, or free if you buy the book.