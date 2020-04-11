Letters: Say no to the sick idea of the ‘survival of the fittest’

Every day, the coronavirus pandemic further exposes the murderous nature of capitalism in crisis. A new scandal over Do Not Attempt Resuscitation (DNAR) orders has breathed new life into previously unthinkable eugenic notions about the “survival of the fittest”.

Last week new guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence was judged as likely to discriminate against some groups of disabled people.

By categorising them as “frail” it could limit their access to critical care during the pandemic.

Days later, a Welsh GP surgery asked patients with serious illnesses to sign DNAR forms.

This was in case their health deteriorated after contracting coronavirus.

In the same week, elderly care home residents in Hove, East Sussex and south Wales had DNAR notices applied to their care plans.

In Leeds, district nurses were reported as asking care homes to “revisit DNAR conversations with people who said they didn’t want them”.

What these revelations have in common is the idea that some people’s lives are worth less than others. Apparently some people need to be sacrificed because services are overstretched.

When capitalism fails such beliefs get a hearing, and it’s people who are deemed to be failing. In the 1930s, Nazi Germany went a step further with a state policy justifying the murder of people deemed “unworthy of life”.

Deciding that one person’s life is more valuable than that of others is a decision no health or care worker should ever feel forced to make.

But the new Coronavirus Act allows local authorities to assess care and support needs of individuals at an even lower standard than previously.

And the government’s strategy to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak was dictated by a refusal to give the NHS the necessary resources.

The scandals over DNAR are the result of a sick system. It’s time to get rid of it.

Roddy Slorach

East London