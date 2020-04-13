Mass graves in United States

US president Donald Trump last week said that he wants to kickstart the economy with a “big bang”.

Members of his administration claim Trump is seeking to reopen much of the economy as soon as 1 May.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the president’s public health adviser, told the media, “When one starts to relax some of those restrictions, we know that there will be people getting infected.”

Echoing Trump’s statement, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said, “We can’t stay home and just wait for the vaccine to arrive.”

Trump said the US is currently behind initial predictions of a death toll of between 100,000 and 240,000 and was “ahead of schedule”.

Trump’s push for workplaces to re-open risks the lives of ordinary people and puts the interests of the bosses first.

Meanwhile, the horror continues for ordinary people.

Buried

Images have emerged of coffins being buried in unmarked mass graves in New York—the epicentre of Covid-19 deaths in the US.

New York state now has more coronavirus cases than any single country.

Workers in hazmat outfits are stacking wooden coffins in deep trenches on Hart Island.

Officials say burials are being ramped up at site, which has long been used for people with no next of kin or families who cannot afford a funeral.

Normally, about 25 bodies a week are interred on the island.

“Now burial operations have increased from one day a week to five days a week, with around 24 burials each day,” said Department of Corrections spokesman Jason Kersten.

Prisoners from Rikers Island, the city’s main jail, usually dig the graves, but the rising workload has recently been taken over by contractors.