The things they say

‘The health of Boris Johnson is the health of the body politic and, by extension, the health of the nation’

Columnist Allison Pearson in the Daily Telegraph

‘Coronavirus simulation shows a single cough can spread germans across two supermarket aisles’

The Daily Mail resurrects an old enemy

‘Lapdogs in the Western media’

Nigel Farage is angry that blaming China for coronavirus is called out as racist

‘We need everyone to treat PPE like the precious resource that it is. That means only using it when there’s a clinical need, and not using more than is needed’

Health Secretary Matt Hancock blames health workers for using the equipment his government is failing to provide