International round-up - quarantine for refugees, food riot and pause in Yemen war

Italy quarantines refugees on boat

The Italian government has ordered migrants and refugees on board a rescue ship off its coast to be quarantined on another vessel allegedly to test them for coronavirus.

The Alan Kurdi boat was sailing off the western coast of Sicily after rescuing 150 people from Libya’s coast last week.

Italy has closed its ports to NGO vessels rescuing migrants and refugees in the Mediterranean.

The government gave no details on the planned transfer of refugees.

Libya also refused entry to about 280 returning migrants.

Hundreds of migrants are stranded in the Mediterranean as governments use the virus crisis as cover for a clampdown.

Police spark food riot in Nairobi

Police attacked thousands of people desperate for food aid last Friday in Kenya’s capital.

Security forces fired tear gas, beat and injured several people, witnesses said.

Residents of Nairobi’s Kibera slum, spotting a food distribution, were trying to get supplies to keep their families fed for another day.

“The people who have been injured here are very many, even we cannot count,” said one resident, Evelyn Kemunto.

“Both women and children have been injured. It is food we were coming for since we are dying of hunger.”

Lockdowns are hitting Africa’s vast population of informal workers with little or no savings.

Governments enforce a lockdown but do virtually nothing to secure people’s livelihoods.

Bloody war in Yemen is paused

The Saudi-led war on Yemen may be paused after agreement to a two-week ceasefire.

The five-year war carried out by Saudi forces against Iranian?backed Houthi rebels is backed by Britain and the US.

Years of bombing has shattered the country with an estimated 100,000 dead.

Some 75,000 children are also estimated to have starved to death. Now people face the spread of coronavirus.

As it becomes clear to Saudi Arabia that it cannot win the war, its ruling class is looking for a way out of its quagmire.

But this will be unwelcome news to the British arms industry which has made billions supplying the Saudis with bombs.