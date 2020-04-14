NHS workers call day of action

Health workers are organising a day of action after Tory minister Matt Hancock sparked outrage for telling them to not to overuse protective kit.

Supporters of the Health Worker Coronavirus Activists Group will take part in a variety of workplace actions to demand “health before profit” on Thursday.

The group has called on people to raise slogans for proper Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and mass testing during the weekly “Clap for the NHS.”

Hancock said workers had to “treat PPE like the precious resource it is” last Friday. “Everyone should use the equipment they clinically need, in line with the ­guidelines—no more and no less,” he said.

Disgusted

Brenda, an occupational ­therapist at Homerton hospital in east London, said ­workers are “absolutely ­furious and disgusted”.

“It makes it sound like the masks were more ­important than our lives,” she told Socialist Worker.

“Workers are a precious resource—this is not a war and we are not soldiers.”

She added, “One of my big fears was a colleague dying and now we’ve found out one of our doctors has died from Covid-19.

“He had warned the government about PPE.”

Just three weeks ago Doctor Abdul Mabud Chowdhury had urged Boris Johnson to “urgently” provide PPE for “each and every NHS worker” in Britain.

The Tory government has confirmed 19 deaths of health workers, but the number is thought to be higher.

Michael Rees, who sits on the BMA doctors’ ­organisation’s national ­council, tweeted last Saturday, “BMA sources indicate 28 NHS staff have died from coronavirus not 19.”

One nurse in south Essex told Socialist Worker that the lack of PPE was ­“corporate manslaughter”. “It’s diabolical,” she said. “We are ­dealing with large cohorts of coronavirus positive patients.

“There is no ventilation and staff are in there for eight or 12 hour shifts so the likelihood of transmission is considerably high.”

Workers have asked for the FFP3 mask—which offers more protection—and gowns to cover their uniforms. “We’re told we don’t need them,” said the nurse.

“Frontline staff were told they can all wear the ­surgical mask, plastic apron and gloves.

“But the surgical mask is not as tight and is not protecting. The FFP3s are even being denied to some A&E staff.

“Staff who are not in the resuscitation room where the very sickest are intubated are denied the masks.

“But the resuscitation rooms are right by the main A&E areas, and the doors open and close many times.”

Brenda was experiencing similar problems in Homerton.

She said she had to get FFP3 masks from her friend who works at a building materials store.

A decade of Tory cuts and privatisation has left the NHS woefully under-prepared.

Earlier this month it was revealed that the Department of Health had rejected advice to stockpile eye protection in case of a virus outbreak.

In 2015—under then-health secretary Jeremy Hunt—advisers recommended “eye protection for all hospital, community, ambulance and social care staff who have close contact with pandemic influenza patients” .

Department of Health officials told them to reconsider their recommendations because of “the very large incremental cost of eye protection”.