Flying into a storm

Keir Starmer has already failed spectacularly to challenge the Tories since being elected Labour Party leader earlier this month.

The Tories are under increasing pressure for their lethal lies and failures during the coronavirus outbreak—but not from Labour.

It’s not just that Starmer has been quiet. It’s that he’s gone out of his way to avoid criticising the government.

When Sky News asked him if the Tories should be challenged on why they delayed taking action, he replied, “Now is not the time.”

He said there are “difficult questions” to be asked in the future. But for now the focus is to work “constructively” with the government on the basis of their “shared sense of purpose”.

Of course, the Tories’ purpose during this crisis isn’t to protect ordinary people—it’s to rescue the system and get profits flowing again.

One particularly galling thing is that right wing MPs—now in Starmer’s cabinet—said this is what a functioning opposition would look like. With Starmer as leader and “sensible” politicians such as themselves in charge, the Tories would face the scrutiny they claimed was missing under Jeremy Corbyn.

We’re already seeing what that actually means.

There’s no real opposition to the Tories from Labour—just cowardice and slavish loyalty to “responsibility,” the bosses and the British state.