Construction workers’ resistance during the pandemic

I had a little victory at work last week. I was on a building site and insisted to the manager that we should be observing full coronavirus safety rules.
He said it was impossible, that he didn’t like my attitude and that I would be off the site.
I said I wasn’t having that and I would use all the health and safety legislation. I also rang the owner of the site and said I was going to shut it down.
They immediately capitulated.
These are tough times, but we can still fight and win. Let’s stand up for ourselves. Building worker
- The Keadby2 site near Scunthorpe, where SSE is building a new gas power station, has been shut down. There was an outcry after it emerged that workers were being forced to use fingerprint machines to clock into the site, which could spread coronavirus. Workers demanded to be sent home and this has now happened.