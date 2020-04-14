Construction workers’ resistance during the pandemic

I had a little victory at work last week. I was on a building site and insisted to the manager that we should be observing full coronavirus safety rules.

He said it was impossible, that he didn’t like my attitude and that I would be off the site.

I said I wasn’t having that and I would use all the health and safety legislation. I also rang the owner of the site and said I was going to shut it down.

They immediately capitulated.

These are tough times, but we can still fight and win. Let’s stand up for ourselves. Building worker