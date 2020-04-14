Socialist Worker
RMT’s Steve Hedley suspended by the union

Steve Hedley (left) on the South Western trains picket last year

Steve Hedley (left) on the South Western Railway picket last year

The RMT transport workers’ union suspended Steve Hedley, assistant general secretary, last week.

Hedley’s suspension came after comments on Facebook saying he’d “throw a party” if Boris Johnson died were picked up by the media.

Hedley was suspended after the RMT NEC met, which voted to suspend him.

RMT members are reporting that he wasn’t told about the meeting, which he would normallly attend.

Some RMT members are raising motions in support of Hedley and caling for his reinstatenment.

Whatever the views of what he said, such comments do not deserve suspension. 

Tue 14 Apr 2020, 15:14 BST
