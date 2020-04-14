RMT’s Steve Hedley suspended by the union

The RMT transport workers’ union suspended Steve Hedley, assistant general secretary, last week.

Hedley’s suspension came after comments on Facebook saying he’d “throw a party” if Boris Johnson died were picked up by the media.

Hedley was suspended after the RMT NEC met, which voted to suspend him.

RMT members are reporting that he wasn’t told about the meeting, which he would normallly attend.

Some RMT members are raising motions in support of Hedley and caling for his reinstatenment.

Whatever the views of what he said, such comments do not deserve suspension.