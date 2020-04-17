Homeland Holidays—an idealised slice of working class life in the 1930s

The British Film Institute has a vast archive of historical footage—and has picked out some films and documentaries depicting people on holiday.

One—Homeland Holidays—is a short film from 1937 on resorts owned by the Workers Travel Association.

Set up in 1921 by trade unions, the Labour Party and the Co-Operative movement, it aimed to provide affordable holidays for working class families.

It’s a—perhaps idealised—insight into one aspect of working class life in the 1930s.

Homeland Holidays and other archive footage is available for free at bit.ly/BFI-holidays

The Dirty War on the NHS

Cinema chain Curzon has made The Dirty War on the NHS, a documentary from renowned Bafta and Emmy-winning film-maker and journalist John Pilger, available to stream.

“This film is a tribute to a unique institution,” says Pilger at the start of the film.

Above all, it is a warning. Pilger investigates the dismantling “by stealth” of the National Health Service, “a last bastion of true public service”.

After the film, you can watch a recording of a recent Q&A session with Pilger.