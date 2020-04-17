Letters: ‘Radical’ left in Spain failed the test of coronavirus

I was angry to see the Spanish state relax its coronavirus lockdown last week and workers in manufacturing and construction being told to return to work.

The decision is the result of pressure from big company bosses in the IBEX 35 group.

That the government in Madrid is a coalition of the moderate left PSOE party, and the seemingly more radical Podemos party, made it doubly hard to take.

The government was slow to react to Covid-19 when it was ravaging in China, South Korea and Italy. Even after many cases were reported in Madrid and Vitoria, a city in the Basque Country, experts advised only local lockdowns were needed—and the coalition agreed.

It took more than a month for Spain to announce a nationwide curfew.

And, because the main cities were not quarantined early, people with a second home or with family on the coast or countryside fled there, so spreading the virus.

When the central government tried to take control of health policy, which for more than 20 years has been managed by regional governments, it made terrible mistakes, including buying millions of faulty virus test kits from China.

It is true that some regional governments reacted far better, including those run by a coalitions of the left. In Valencia, for example, the authorities ordered tens of thousands of pieces of PPE protective equipment direct from China, and the tenth plane shipment has just arrived.

But the local state cannot implement policies that could have really helped the poor during the lockdown and the mass unemployment that followed.

That was the job of the “left wing” central government.

Despite huge pressure from social media, the coalition has refused to pass a law to guarantee a universal basic income.

Some say ministers could not agree on the amount it should be set at.

The coronavirus was a test for the left in the Spanish state, and it has failed.

The masses certainly expected much more of a left coalition of which Podemos is a key part.