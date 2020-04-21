Post workers strike in Suffolk over coronavirus safety fears

Postal workers in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, walked out briefly on Friday of last week over coronavirus health and safety fears.

Members of the CWU union at the Royal Mail delivery office said they were being made to work too close together.

Bosses had brought in a new work station after an increase in parcel deliveries during the lockdown. But workers said this put their safety at risk.

One worker said it was “scary” working under those conditions. “If you force people to stand right next to each other, shoulder to shoulder, I’m not going to,” he told the East Anglian Daily Times.

CWU regional secretary Paul Moffat said Royal Mail was “putting profit before people’s safety”.

“The problem is they are still running the business as a commercial business as opposed to a business with key workers in it,” he said.

He added, “As a union we have said ‘if you don’t feel safe, don’t work’.”

The walkout lasted around an hour and a half, ending with an agreement between union officials and managers.