The things they say

Issue No. 2701

‘Collateral damage’

How the Tories are treating cops, according to Wiltshire Police Federation chair Mark Andrews

‘Our government seem to think we are not worth looking after’

Andrews continues

‘For the rich, a dilemma—quarantine with staff, or do their own chores’

A Wall Street Journal headline laments the problems of the wealthy

‘There’s no way you’re at war if your PM isn’t there. He didn’t chair any meetings. He liked his country breaks. He didn’t work weekends’

A Downing Street senior adviser on Boris Johnson’s failings in handling the coronavirus crisis

‘There was a real sense that he didn’t do urgent crisis planning’

The adviser continued

Who Says?
Tue 21 Apr 2020, 10:42 BST
