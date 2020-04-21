Fight Durham university attacks on teaching and jobs

The UCU union has attacked a leaked plan by Durham university bosses to slash face-to-face teaching by up to a quarter.

The plans were reported in student newspaper Palatinate. It also said bosses want to outsource online learning to private providers.

Both changes would put workers’ jobs and conditions at risk, and damage education. The UCU said universities shouldn’t treat coronavirus as “an opportunity to try and drastically alter their business models”.

It added that Durham bosses should consult with workers and students before making changes.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said, “This looks like an attack on hard working staff—all to line the pockets of private providers. Durham needs to halt these plans. We will do everything we can to challenge this.”