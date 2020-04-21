Socialist Worker
Outsourcer Mitie uses crisis to take away Merseyrail pay award

Issue No. 2701
Fighting for justice

Fighting for justice (Pic: RMT)

The RMT union has blasted Merseyrail station cleaning and facilities’ contractor Mitie for using the cover of the Covid-19 crisis to withdraw a pay award.

The union said the withdrawal is a profiteering move that displays the most disgraceful and cynical opportunism in the midst of the current emergency.

The pay offer, which followed a long campaign, would have lifted pay rates to £9 per hour.

It was hoped this would later see workers lifted onto the Real Living Wage. The union had accepted the backdated offer but workers have now been informed by email that it has been pulled.

This denies them £500 in back pay and leaves them with the prospect of being £1,000 a year worse off.

The RMT’s executive will now consider declaring a formal dispute as part of a campaign to secure justice for workers who have kept Merseyrail services running throughout the coronavirus crisis.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said, “We know that the public in Merseyside will be as outraged as we are and will want to join us in a campaign to reverse this sickening decision. “RMT’s executive will now consider the political, industrial and public campaign we will be mounting. Rest assured we will fight for pay and workplace justice.”

Tue 21 Apr 2020, 14:45 BST
