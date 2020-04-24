Letters - Remember the dead but keep up fight for the living

The 28 April is International Workers’ Memorial Day where the trade union movement unites to remember people killed at work.

This is a particularly poignant year for Glasgow Socialist Workers Party branch as we remember the passing of our comrade Drew McEwan.

Drew died last year of mesothelioma caused by his exposure to asbestos while working in the shipyards of Govan in the 1970s.

In the midst of a global pandemic it is easy to forget about other health hazards.

But asbestos is still the number one occupational killer in Britain with over 5,000 deaths per year. It is estimated that there is still up to six million tons of asbestos present in 1.5 million buildings in Britain.

Many workers are still being exposed to danger by their employers today, especially those in the construction trade.

Thousands of incidents happen each year where workers are being exposed to asbestos fibres by employers wilfully ignoring regulations. Bosses cutting corners costs workers’ lives.

Gordon Leggate

Glasgow

I retired from a local authority day centre providing support to people with dementia last year.

I received a phone call from a former colleague who informed me that six of the service users had passed away with Covid-19.

The staff spent more time with the service users than their own families. Now we can’t even say goodbye.

The staff did their highly skilled work without adequate personal protective equipment (PPE). Now they have been moved to another unit working with vulnerable adults, without any tests.

Staff don’t want badges. They want proper testing and PPE, and an opposition that will lead this fight and put the lives of our loved ones before profit.

John Carr

Liverpool

Teachers make PPE

My partner is a teacher at a Sheffield school where they have been making thousands of plastic visors.