Watch a monster production online

The National Theatre will stream a free showing of its hit 2011 performance of Frankenstein from Thursday. Childlike in his innocence but grotesque in form, Frankenstein’s bewildered creature is cast out into a hostile universe by his horror-struck maker.

Meeting with cruelty wherever he goes, the increasingly desperate and vengeful creature determines to track down his creator and strike a terrifying deal. This production sees Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller alternating between the roles of Victor Frankenstein and his creation.

The National Theatre will show both on its YouTube channel, with Benedict Cumberbatch performing as the creature from 30 April to 7 May.

The version with Jonny Lee Miller as the creature will show from 1 May to 8 May at 7pm.

The Innocence Files

This documentary series chronicles the work of the Innocence Project and other organisations in the Innocence Network fighting to overturn wrongful convictions.

Divided into three parts, the series dives deep into three different causes of wrongful conviction in the US.

Over nine episodes, The Innocence Files tells the stories of eight people—Chester Hollman III, Kenneth Wyniemko, Alfred Dewayne Brown, Thomas Haynesworth, Franky Carrillo, Levon Brooks, Kennedy Brewer and Keith Harward—how they were wrongfully convicted, and their uphill battles for justice.

Available now on Netflix

The Price of Everything

This film from 2018 was shown on BBC4 on Monday, and is now available on BBC iPlayer.

It explores the labyrinthine art world of the 21st century. And it examines how works by certain artists can reach such staggering prices.

Jeff Koons, who features in the film, is famed for his stainless-steel replicas of balloon creatures and outsized sculptures that sell for tens of millions of pounds.

Yet many of his recent works are made by a large team of assistants—and Koons may barely touch the pieces sold in his name.

The film exposes deep contradictions in the lucrative art market.