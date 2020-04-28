Socialist Worker
The things they say

Issue No. 2702

‘There are more important things than living’

The lieutenant governor of Texas Dan Patrick opposes the lockdowns

‘We’re crushing the markets’

Patrick on the ‘more important things’ that are suffering

‘Women have excelled in the corona crisis’

The Guardian newspaper explains why some countries have fewer deaths than others

‘I would continue my work because that’s the sort of person I am’

Tory MP Tobias Ellwood says he’d carry on if he was a care worker with insufficient kit

‘By injection inside or almost a cleaning’

US president Donald Trump suggests injecting disinfectant into people to tackle Covid-19

‘Sarcastic’

Trump insists he didn’t really mean it

‘Coronavirus test: applications closed’

The website set up for key workers to book Covid-19 tests stops accepting applications

Who Says?
Tue 28 Apr 2020, 10:56 BST
