Union celebrates ‘probably the best deal’ at Carlsberg supplier + Pensions court move

Issue No. 2702
Union says cheers to the settlement

Union says cheers to the settlement (Pic: Hernan Pinera on Flickr)

Drivers employed by logistics company Bibby, which supplies cans for drinks manufacturers including Carlsberg, have won an agreement on health and safety after threatening to walk out.

Management agreed to a range of important measures pushed for by the workers’ Unite union.

They include cleaning products available for all warehouse staff and drivers and a dedicated lorry for each driver on day and night shifts.

Hand sanitiser will also be available on loading bays.

Unite regional officer Chris Gray said, “The drivers were not prepared to compromise their safety.

“The drivers led a campaign making clear they were prepared to walk out on health and safety grounds.”

Court move over pensions

Several unions have started court proceedings over the government’s withholding of improved pension benefits from hundreds of thousands of public service workers.

The unions say the government is in breach of new public service pension schemes

The regulations for these schemes require that if the formal valuation of the pension schemes show the cost to the government has increased or dropped beyond its own predetermined level, then the employee benefits must be changed accordingly.

The claim intends to force the government to improve employee benefits in line with its own regulations. The outcome of the case could affect anyone who joined the pension schemes on or after 1 April 2012.

 


 

Article information
News
Mon 27 Apr 2020, 19:37 BST
