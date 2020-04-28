Trump wants speedy and deadly return to work

Donald Trump is pushing for the US to get back to work as soon as possible.

US states of Georgia, South Carolina, Oklahoma and Alaska all started removing some restrictions on businesses last week.

In Georgia, restaurants and ­cinemas can re-open from this week. Colorado, Minnesota, and Montana, all with Democrat party governors, issued plans to begin opening up businesses this week.

Encouraged by the lead from the top, aerospace giant Boeing has started production again and car makers are also beginning a restart.

More than 26 million ­workers have been made jobless over the course of the past month.

Bosses are using the threat of ­sacking workers who have been ­furloughed to force them back to work.

But there has been resistance.

On Friday of last week, several hundred workers at Amazon sites called in sick to protest against the lack of safety measures at ­warehouses.

And on the same day 125 ­workers at the St Monica Centre for Rehabilitation & Healthcare ­nursing home in South Philadelphia voted to strike.

Total deaths from coronavirus in the US were nearing 60,000 at the start of this week.

Reckless

Yet Trump’s answer is to demand a reckless return to work—and to suggest that injecting disinfectant might be a way to stop the spread of disease.

“I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute,” he said at a press conference. “One minute. And is there a way we can do ­something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?

“Because you see it gets in the lungs, and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that.”

Experts fear that a return back to work too soon could have ­devastating consequences.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention director Robert Redfield has said that a second wave of infection could be especially dangerous. That’s because it will come at flu season.

Meanwhile, the economy is entering “the biggest negative shock since the Second World War” said Kevin Hassett, senior economic adviser to Donald Trump.

Reactionary protests against quarantine, often organised by far right forces have been ­spreading across the US. Some 2,500 ­protestors gathered in Olympia, Washington, last Sunday.

Trump said of those protesting, “They’ve got cabin fever. They want their lives back. These people love our country.

“They want to get back to work.”

But health workers in Colorado and Pennsylvania have held ­counter-protests urging people to stay home.

The US is heading for an ­economic slump, one that working class people should not pay for.

But opening up the economy before the virus is under ­control in the US will have terrible consequences.