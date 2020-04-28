Support for refugee activists in Australia

Activists in Australia are resisting attacks on their right to protest.

Some 26 people who joined a cavalcade earlier this month demanding refugees be freed from detention have been handed huge fines.

They are refusing to pay. Organiser Chris Breen was arrested and charged with incitement under an old anti?protest law.

The day before the refugee cavalcade, some workers in the United Workers Union held a cavalcade protest. Six have now been fined and have pledged to contest the ruling.

Support has flooded in for the campaigners.

Chris told Socialist Worker, “Police themselves organised a convoy for a boy’s birthday last week. And a right wing anti?lockdown protest of around 70 was allowed to take place.

“After the event, police said organisers would be fined. But they didn’t charge them with incitement or take the names of people who attended.”

Rush messages of support to refugeeactioncollective@gmail.com and go to Refugee Action Collective (Victoria) on Facebook for more information