Protests against attacks on education in Greece

Teachers and high school students in Greece protested in public last Friday against attacks on education.

Greece’s Tory-type New Democracy government wants to force through changes including measures that make it harder for students to go to university. They also want to increase class sizes.

The government hopes to rush through the changes without resistance while lockdown measures are in place. Similar attacks on education provoked mass strikes by teachers in 2019.

Hundreds of teachers, many wearing masks and gloves, joined protests in dozens of cities on Friday despite the lockdown. They defied attempts by police to break the protests up. The protests followed a day of action by health workers earlier this month.