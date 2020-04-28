Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Protests against attacks on education in Greece

Issue No. 2702
Teachers protest in Athens

Teachers protest in Athens (Pic: Workers Solidarity)

Teachers and high school students in Greece protested in public last Friday against attacks on education.

Greece’s Tory-type New Democracy government wants to force through changes including measures that make it harder for students to go to university. They also want to increase class sizes.

The government hopes to rush through the changes without resistance while lockdown measures are in place. Similar attacks on education provoked mass strikes by teachers in 2019.

Hundreds of teachers, many wearing masks and gloves, joined protests in dozens of cities on Friday despite the lockdown. They defied attempts by police to break the protests up. The protests followed a day of action by health workers earlier this month.

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'

Article information
International
Tue 28 Apr 2020, 13:17 BST
Issue No. 2702
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.