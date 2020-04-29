Court victory for Palestine solidarity

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) is celebrating a victory against Tory attempts to clamp down on boycotts of Israel, after a court ruling on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court ruled that the government’s guidance to councils against divesting from foreign countries and the defence industry was unlawful. It means councils are free to withdraw investments from Israeli industries, in solidarity with Palestinians—a demand of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign.

The ruling is a blow against attempts to outlaw and discredit BDS and solidarity with the Palestinians.

PSC chair Kamel Hawwash said, “This historic victory represents a major win not just for the campaign for Palestinian rights, but for the fundamental principles of democracy, freedom of expression and justice.”