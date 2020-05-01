The Midnight Gospel is a spectacular—if weird—cult cartoon

Psychedelia is back with a 21st century twist in this animated chat show that’s sure to build up a cult following.

Space-podcaster Clancy and his guests chew the fat in strange new virtual worlds, usually just as they collapse or explode.

The first episode mulls drug policy amid a zombie apocalypse. The second stars a six-legged deer-dog waxing philosophical about death from within a meat factory grinder on a world where alien clowns battle giant flies.

The combination is intense and the strong whiff of New Age mysticism certainly wouldn’t have been Marx or Lenin’s cup of magic mushroom tea.

But the view is incredible, so what’s the harm in sitting back and enjoying the wild ride? Just remember to come back to Earth.

The Changin’ Times of Ike White

The Changin’ Times of Ike White follows the journey of a musical prodigy and the mythical album he made while serving life for murder.

Released in 1976, Changin’ Times was a commercial album recorded inside an American prison, gaining Ike White industry adulation from the likes of Stevie Wonder.

This compelling new documentary for BBC Four traces a gritty and soulful tale.

With never-before-seen archive material, the film charts Ike’s journey from prison into industry adulation and life as a free man. His journey eventually leads to his reinvention as a performer for hire called David Maestro.

It twists and turns like the best true-crime cinema and is anything but a straightforward music biography.

Coming soon to BBC4

Set It Off

New to the British Film Institute is 1996 film Set It Off.

Francesca “Frankie” Sutton is a Los Angeles bank teller who is fired after a robbery. Frankie goes to work as a janitor with her three best friends.

But their new boss treats them with disrespect and pays them paltry wages.

Tired of working a low-paying job, one of them suggests that they should rob a bank themselves.

bit.ly/BFI-set-it-off