Virus in prison system puts inmates' lives at risk

Coronavirus is ripping through prisons, as cruel conditions put tens of thousands of people at risk.

Around 2,000 prisoners across Britain may have been infected with Covid-19, says Public Health England.

The latest threat comes across a backdrop of violence, abuse and neglect.

And Office of National Statistics data from last week show at least 15 people have died from the virus.

Prisoners are caged in their cells for 23 hours a day—a measure that the Ministry of Justice says could last until April 2021.

It said that full prison lockdown, including an end to social visits, education and workshops, could be in place for another year.

They’re in danger because in dangerously overcrowded prisons inmates are denied proper ­healthcare and are cramped in tiny cells—making social distancing impossible.

The government is even erecting 500 converted shipping containers for prisoners.

Rapidly

The confined spaces of prisons means that Covid-19 can spread rapidly—much the same way it did on cruise ships.

Inmates are already subject to violence and neglect—and treated like punching bags by prison officers.

A report from the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT) found that officers were punching inmates in a practice known as “preventative strikes”.

The prison staff claimed to do this to people they suspect “might misbehave in the future”.

The CPT, which observed these “preventative strikes” in all three prisons it inspected, called it a “reprehensible practice” and “deeply concerning”.

And another report by the Inquest charity said that healthcare in prisons was inadequate.

“The standard of care is not in line with the standard provision in the community”.

“Staff shortages, and a reliance on bank or agency staff who may lack relevant training, is a common problem,” it said.

Prisoners often find that concerns about their health are ignored or disbelieved by prison officers.

And deaths in prison are often classed as “natural deaths” but are preventable. If prisoners had received the proper care that they needed and quickly then health problems could be treated.

Another factor putting prisoners at a heightened risk of is the high rate of pre-existing health complaints among inmates.