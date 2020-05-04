Transport round-up: Fight for airline jobs AND Suspend Dial-a-Ride

Airline bosses are making mass job cuts and forcing through pay cuts.

It’s a major challenge to unions—and to fight it they must break from notions of social partnership and instead start fighting.

The stakes are very high.

British Airways last week announced that it wants 12,000 job cuts.

Unite union general secretary Len McCluskey said, “This devastating announcement comes on the day that BA staff joined together to lay to rest one of their own, a long-standing and much loved cabin crew member who tragically died from coronavirus.