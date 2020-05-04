‘Why did Scotland follow Johnson?’ asks new report

In Scotland at the moment around 50 percent of deaths are taking place in care homes.

Louisa said, “This is just devastating. If we had a better social care system, we could have really focussed on this group in care homes.

Elderly

“We knew that this virus was going to affect the elderly. Our response should have been to protect those in care homes.

“That would have meant an increase in staffing levels by two or three times and possibly move people between care homes to minimise contacts between cases and non-cases. We haven’t been able to do this because 60 percent of our care homes are privately run.

“This pandemic has highlighted the failure in the current system and the need for a rethink.

“Organisations who run the care homes for money are a large part of the problem.

“Private care homes have a lower quality or a higher risk of lower quality care and one of the big problems is the way that the staffing is handled. They have more staff vacancies and pay tends to be less”.

“We have let the carers down.”

With regard to easing the lockdown, Louisa believes, “Our response should have been determined locally and that should extend to how we pull out. How we get out of the lockdown should be a public health issue rather than a political decision.”