Stevie Darlington, 1957-2020

Our friend and comrade Stevie Darlington died last month after a long period of ill-health. Throughout his working life, Stevie was a principled trade unionist, a socialist and committed anti-racist.

Born in Coatbridge, Lanarkshire, he left school in 1975 to work as an electrician’s labourer.

He moved to London in 1985 to work for the Inland Revenue. That year he joined the Socialist Workers Party and became a union activist in the forerunner of the PCS union.

Stevie moved to Hamilton in 1990 with his then partner Kim. Working in the main Scottish Tax Centre at East Kilbride, he sold Socialist Worker and was a workplace union rep.

He fought to build a fighting union in opposition to the relentless onslaught on jobs and services. Stevie was an active SWP member and a regular at local branch meetings and activities.

In recent years, despite his poor health, he was always among the first to sign up for the annual Marxism festivals in London and in Glasgow.

To the end Stevie loved his politics, and though his activity was restricted he remained an avid reader. His enthusiasm in adversity, his warmth and generosity, made him an inspiration to all who knew and worked alongside him.

Because of coronavirus his funeral is restricted.

But we will celebrate Stevie’s life by playing a video of the great socialist folksinger, Alistair Hulett, singing the Internationale. Our thoughts are with Stevie’s sons James and Adam and all his family and friends.