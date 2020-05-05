No national unity

People at the top like to claim we’re “all in it together”—that we must make sacrifices to get through the coronavirus crisis. But the only people making sacrifices are those at the bottom.

We can see that most starkly in the US where Donald Trump and state governors are pushing to lift the lockdowns and reopen the economy.

They know that tens of thousands will die because of it.

According to the Trump administration’s own internal documents revealed by the New York Times , the daily death toll will reach 3,000 by 1 June.

That’s a 70 percent increase from 1,750—already the highest death toll in the world.

And the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, often quoted by Trump’s administration, has doubled its estimate of likely deaths.

It says “rising mobility in most US states as well as the easing of social distancing measures will promote transmission of the coronavirus”. It’s foreseen but accepted.

The problem isn’t just Trump.

In Britain, where the death toll has continued to increase, the Tories and big business are itching to get back to business as usual.

They don’t mind if that means many more deaths as long as the cash starts flowing again.

That’s the reality behind national unity—we make sacrifices so they can make profits.