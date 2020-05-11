More die at home from other illnesses due to virus crisis

More than 8,000 more people have died at home since the start of the coronavirus crisis than would have done in normal times.

And 80 percent died of conditions unrelated to the virus according to their death certificates, a Guardian newspaper study found.

Fear of contracting Covid-19 may be putting some people off going to hospital.

The figures showed 8,196 more deaths at home in England, Wales and Scotland compared with the five-year average for this time of year.

Statistician Jason Oke said people could be “dying of other causes that would not have happened under normal conditions”.

He said such deaths could be seen as “collateral damage of the lockdown”.

Chair of the British Medical Association Dr Chaand Nagpaul said, “These ­figures underline that the devastation wrought by Covid-19 spreads far beyond the immediate effects of the ­illness itself.”

He said that the NHS has shifted to focus on the virus. “More than half of doctors in a recent BMA survey told us this is worsening the care of non-Covid patients,” he said.

Nagpaul said visits to A&E have dropped by up to 50 percent. He said there has been a drop by half of patients attending hospitals with heart attacks.

“Many ill patients are not getting the care they so desperately need now,” he said.

One report last week found around 11,600 excess deaths in the community in Italy during the pandemic.

These included deaths from heart attacks and strokes.

Professor Andrew Goddard from the Royal College of Physicians said people who had heart attacks delayed seeking help “either because people don’t want to burden the health service or because of fear of catching Covid-19”.

In England and Wales, there were 23,583 deaths in people’s homes over the past seven weeks.

The five-year average is 16,794.

And in Scotland, there were 3,453 deaths in homes and non-institutional settings in the seven weeks to 3 May.

That compares with 2,046 in a typical year.