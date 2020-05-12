Roar of resistance at grizzly behaviour by Great Bear Distribution

Distribution workers at a Unilever plant in Merseyside are gearing up for strikes after bosses dismissed a union rep.

Unite union members held a socially-distanced meeting outside the plant in Port Sunlight on Saturday of last week.

They voted unanimously to hold a ballot for industrial action against the victimisation by bosses at the Great Bear Distribution logistics company.

Unite north west region said that coronavirus “will not stop our fight”. Steve Gerrard, a Unite official, said, “The local management has also made our members aware that all sick pay provision has been suspended for the period of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Key workers on the front line exposing themselves to risk will only be paid SSP If they become ill with the virus.

“Disgusting behaviour from not so Great Bear!”

Workers are right to fight now, not put off their struggle in the name of “national unity” during coronavirus. Every trade unionist and campaigner needs to build solidarity and back the Unilever workers.