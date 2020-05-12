Blame for virus chaos lies at the top - not with ordinary people

People crowding onto public transport this week were mocked as sheep with a death-wish by some on social media.

The real villains are those who pressured them to take those journeys.

Boris Johnson demanded a return to work, and in such circumstances, his advice to avoid public transport is meaningless.

Bosses eagerly used his words to push workers to restart the profit machine. The pressure is harder to resist if you are short of money. And it is made worse if you are not in a union.

People were also attacked for dancing the conga in Grappenhall near Warrington to mark VE Day last week. Again the message was of stupid people undermining efforts to control the virus.

But in the run-up to the day, most newspapers hailed a coming end to the lockdown and urged celebration.

And the true breakdown in social distancing will come when people are herded back into factories and offices while children are funnelled into schools.

In these extraordinary days working people can turn on each other and blame individuals for the threats we face.

Or we can relentlessly hold the politicians, the bosses and the media owners who are really to blame to account.

We have every interest in uniting. Our anger should be directed at the ruling class and the reactionary ideas they encourage.